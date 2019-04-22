Police ID man killed after shooting at Little Rock officers

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Authorities have released the name of a man who shot at police at a Little Rock shopping center before he was killed by officers.

Police said Monday that 42-year-old Michael St. Clair was firing a gun near a Walmart at the Shackleford Crossings shopping center Sunday afternoon when two officers responded to suspicious person call.

Police said St. Clair fled from officers Ryan Stubenrauch and Chandler Taylor before firing a handgun at them. The officers exchanged gunfire, striking St. Clair, who was transported to a local hospital where he died.

No other injuries were reported.

Both officers have been placed on administrative leave while the department conducts both a criminal and an administrative investigation to determine whether the shooting complied with department protocol.