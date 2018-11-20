Police: Georgia officer shoots, seriously wounds armed man

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (AP) — Police in Georgia say a DeKalb County police officer has shot and seriously wounded a man who refused to drop a weapon.

WXIA-TV reports Police Chief James Conroy says the man is hospitalized in serious condition. Conroy says a deputy was responding to a report of a suspicious person at a gas station and interviewed the man. He says the two then got into a physical fight and a county officer responding to an unrelated call stopped to help.

He says the man fled and the officer and deputy gave chase. He says the officer repeatedly told the man to drop his weapon, but the man refused. He says the officer then shot the man. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating. The officer is on administrative leave.

___

Information from: WXIA-TV, http://www.11alive.com/