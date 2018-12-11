Police: Florida man killed 3-year-old daughter, then himself

TEMPLE TERRACE, Fla. (AP) — Police say a Florida man killed his 3-year-old daughter before killing himself.

In a statement Tuesday, Temple Terrace city spokeswoman Laurie Hayes said the girl's mother asked police to make a wellbeing check Monday afternoon at the home of the girl's father.

Hayes said police found the bodies of Ela Deniz Friedman Aytes and her 48-year-old father Ayhan Aytes. According to the statement, a preliminary investigation indicated that Aytes killed his daughter before taking his own life.

The cause of their deaths was not immediately available. Hayes said autopsy results are pending.

Temple Terrace is a suburb of Tampa.