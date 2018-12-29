Police: Ex-officer's defense didn't show up to examine SUV

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis police say representatives of a former officer who fatally shot an Australian woman last year didn't show up to inspect a department Ford Explorer squad car after a judge granted the defense access for four hours Friday evening.

Police spokesman John Elder said Saturday that Noor's defense didn't come to the police precinct during the 6p.m.-10 p.m. window allowed by the judge.

An attorney for Noor declined to comment Saturday to The Associated Press. Noor's lawyers had asked for access to the SUV on Friday because the moon was to be in the same phase as it was on the night in July 2017 when he shot Justine Ruszczyk Damond.

Authorities say Noor fired past his partner, who was behind the wheel, as Damond approached the driver-side window. Noor's attorneys have indicated he will plead not guilty to charges of second- and third-degree murder and manslaughter.