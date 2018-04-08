Police: Ex-Raider Aldon Smith violated monitoring conditions

FILE - This booking file photo provided Tuesday, March 6, 2018, by the San Francisco Police Department, shows Aldon Smith. Authorities say former Oakland Raiders and San Francisco 49ers player Smith is back in a California jail after violating a condition of his bail. Online records show the 28-year-old Smith is being held Sunday, April 8, 2018, in San Francisco County Jail on $500,000 bond. (San Francisco Police Department via AP, File)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Authorities say former Oakland Raiders and San Francisco 49ers player Aldon Smith is back in a California jail after violating a condition of his bail.

Online records show the 28-year-old Smith is being held Sunday in San Francisco County Jail on $500,000 bond. A message seeking comment from his attorney, Joshua Bentley, was not immediately returned.

Sheriff's spokeswoman Nancy Crowley tells the San Francisco Chronicle that Smith was booked Friday for violating a condition of his electronic monitoring while on bail.

Last month Smith pleaded not guilty to domestic violence and other charges. A judge issued a protective order prohibiting him from contacting the victim. He later surrendered to police on charges he violated the restraining order.

The Raiders released the linebacker after his arrest on the domestic violence charges.