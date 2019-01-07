Police: Driver who struck police cruiser was drunk

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Police in Providence say a man was driving under the influence when he crashed into a police cruiser.

Police say the crash occurred just before 4 a.m. Sunday when the SUV was making a turn and struck into the cruiser.

WPRI-TV reports both vehicles suffered extensive damage.

The officer driving the cruiser was treated for minor injuries and released, while the SUV driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the driver faces several charges, including driving under the influence and driving without a license.

No names were released.