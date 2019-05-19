Police: Driver went into crowd outside complex; 1 hurt

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a man believed to have been under the influence of alcohol drove into a crowd in a western Pennsylvania apartment complex parking lot, injuring one person.

State police in Butler County say the victim was left with a broken nose, a concussion and other injuries after he was hit shortly before 3 a.m. Saturday in Slippery Rock Township.

Police say the 23-year-old driver fled on foot but was arrested a short time later. Police say he will face more than a dozen charges including aggravated assault.