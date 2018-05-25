Police: Driver crashes into cruiser, officer hurt

WESTBROOK, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine say a man accused of drunken driving crashed into a police cruiser and injured an officer.

The Bangor Daily News reports Westbrook Police Officer Kipp Bleicken was responding to a call early Thursday when his cruiser was struck by a car that crossed the center line.

Bleicken was treated at a hospital for minor injuries.

Police say 29-year-old Christian Yannick Levry, of Westbrook, has been jailed on charges of operating under the influence, reckless conduct and aggravated assault.

It wasn't immediately known if Levry had a lawyer, and a number couldn't be found for him.

