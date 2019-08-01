Police: Customer shot man believed to be robbing store

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police say a customer shot a man suspected of trying to rob a convenience store in central Lincoln.

The shooting occurred around 1:40 a.m. Thursday. Police say it's not yet certain whether the man had a weapon. He was identified after he went to a hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to his left arm. There was a warrant out for his arrest. Police haven't released his or the customer's name.

Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister (BLEYE'-meye-stur) says the 38-year-old woman had a permit to carry a concealed handgun.

Investigators are reviewing security video and talking to the store clerk about what occurred. Bliemeister says part of the investigation will focus on whether the woman'/s firing the weapons was legal under Nebraska law.