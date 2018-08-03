Police: Chinese tourist, 12, abducted from DC-area airport
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Police are searching for a 12-year-old Chinese tourist they say was abducted from a Washington-area airport.
Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police Chief David Huchler said during a news conference Friday that JinJing Ma excused herself to go to the bathroom Thursday after getting her passport at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. He says the girl met an Asian woman in a black dress, changed clothes and got into white Infiniti QX60 with New York tags.
Huchler says a couple approached JinJing Ma while her tour group was at the World Trade Center in New York and there appears to be a link between that couple and the people she met at the airport.
Virginia State Police issued an Amber Alert warning that JinJing is "believed to be in extreme danger."