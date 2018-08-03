Police: Chinese tourist, 12, abducted from DC-area airport

This undated photo provided by the Virginia State Police shows JinJing Ma. Police are searching for the 12-year-old girl they say was abducted from Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. Police said in a statement that JinJing was last seen leaving the airport with an unknown woman on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018. Police say JinJing is about 4 feet, 11 inches tall (1.5 meters) and weighs about 90 pounds (41 kilograms). She is Asian and has black hair and brown eyes. The woman they say abducted her is described as Asian, about 40 years old with black hair. They say she was wearing a black dress.

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Police are searching for a 12-year-old Chinese tourist they say was abducted from a Washington-area airport.

Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police Chief David Huchler said during a news conference Friday that JinJing Ma excused herself to go to the bathroom Thursday after getting her passport at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. He says the girl met an Asian woman in a black dress, changed clothes and got into white Infiniti QX60 with New York tags.

Huchler says a couple approached JinJing Ma while her tour group was at the World Trade Center in New York and there appears to be a link between that couple and the people she met at the airport.

Virginia State Police issued an Amber Alert warning that JinJing is "believed to be in extreme danger."