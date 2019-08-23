Police: Car burglary suspect drowns in Florida pond

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a Florida car burglary suspect drowned in a retention pond as he was running away from police.

The South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports the body of 21-year-old Tariq Bailey was recovered from the pond in Boynton Beach, Florida.

Police spokeswoman Stephanie Slater says officers went to a parking lot early Thursday because two men were spotted pulling on a car door handles and vehicles were rummaged through. Boynton Beach police officers then saw two suspects who took off running into a wooded area.

A search was called off after more than an hour, but officials say Bailey's alleged accomplice later called 911. Ayrton Clouden Jr. told detectives the two went into the pond to hide from police, but Bailey never resurfaced.

Clouden was arrested on a car burglary charge.

