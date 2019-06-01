Police: Bystander fatally stabbed in Batavia

BATAVIA, N.Y. (AP) — Police say a bystander who tried to break up a fight in a small city in western New York was fatally stabbed early Saturday.

WIVB-TV reports Michael Paladino heard a man and woman fighting on a sidewalk in Batavia and intervened.

Police said Quinton Edmonds of Rochester fatally stabbed the 43-year-old and left the scene.

Paladino was found bleeding in the entryway of an apartment building and pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Edmonds, 31, was later taken into custody on a second-degree murder charge and expected to appear in court Saturday.

It was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney.

