Police: Burned body found near 7 Magic Mountains

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police are investigating the death of a person whose charred remains were found in the desert south of Las Vegas.

Las Vegas police said Friday the report of a body burning on federal land near Nevada's Seven Magic Mountains art installation was received mid-morning on July 4.

Homicide detectives responded to the site on Bureau of Land Management land and opened an investigation.

The identity of the victim and cause of death have not yet been released.