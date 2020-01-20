Police: Armed woman shot, wounded by state trooper

SLIPPERY ROCK, Pa. (AP) — State police say an armed woman was shot and wounded by a state trooper in western Pennsylvania.

Police in Lawrence County say troopers responded just after 9 a.m. Monday to a Slippery Rock Township location where a woman was reported causing a disturbance.

Trooper R. Dan Kesten said the woman was armed and failed to comply to comply with the demands of the troopers. Kesten said the troopers' lives “became endangered and they fired at her.”

The woman was taken to a hospital, where no information was immediately available about her condition. Keste said he couldn't provide information on whether one or both troopers fired, or how many shots were fired and where the woman was struck, or on what weapon she had.

Kesten said neither trooper was injured, and charges against the woman were being prepared.