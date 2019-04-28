Police: Armed suspect shot in gunfire exchange with officers

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland police say an armed robbery suspect being pursued by police exchanged gunfire with officers who shot and injured him.

No officers were injured.

Police received a report around 930 a.m. Sunday of a man stealing a woman's car at gunpoint. Police received a call a short time later about a man brandishing a handgun at a laundromat and leaving in a car that appeared to be the one stolen.

Police say officers spotted the car and began a pursuit around 11 a.m. They say the 40-year-old suspect fled on foot after damaging the car and was shot multiple times while exchanging gunfire with officers.

Authorities say the suspect was hospitalized in serious condition and is expected to survive.

The Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh) County Sheriff's Office will conduct the shooting investigation.