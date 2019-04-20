Police: Alabama man tries to sell someone else's house

ELBA, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man faces a charge of first-degree attempted theft after he listed for sale a house that belonged to someone else.

Al.com reports 56-year-old Tony Glen Grimes, of Enterprise, was arrested Friday and transported to the Coffee County Jail. He's being held there on $150,000 bond. It's unknown if Grimes is represented by an attorney.

According to the complaint, Grimes put a house on the market in late February with an asking price of $168,000. The house Grimes marketed was in Enterprise but he did not own it.

Police say the case remains under investigation.