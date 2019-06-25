https://www.westport-news.com/news/crime/article/Police-Alabama-man-fatally-shoots-brother-over-14044206.php
Police: Alabama man fatally shoots brother over girlfriend
SELMA, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man has been accused of shooting and killing his older brother in a dispute over a woman.
The Selma Times-Journal reports 50-year-old Edward Sanders was charged over the weekend and arraigned Monday in the death of his brother.
Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson says Sanders shot 57-year-old L.C. Sanders on Saturday because of an argument over Edward Sanders' girlfriend.
The Selma Police Department says L.C. Sanders was found lying on the kitchen floor with a knife and gun wound when officers arrived.
A preliminary hearing is set for August. It's unclear whether Edward Sanders has an attorney.
