Police: 74-year-old woman stabbed while taking walk

BOSTON (AP) — Boston police are searching for a woman who they say stabbed a 74-year-old woman who was taking a morning walk.

Authorities say the stabbing happened around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police say the suspect fled on foot after she attacked the woman.

The victim suffered multiple stab wounds and was taken to Tufts Medical Center. Her condition is unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Boston Police Department