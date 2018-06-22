Police: 5-year-old boy killed in Philly hit-and-run

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say a 5-year-old boy has died after he was struck in a hit-and-run on a residential Philadelphia street. Police are still seeking the driver.

Police say the boy was struck just after 4 p.m. Friday and rushed to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. He was pronounced dead at 4:50 p.m.

No description of the car has been released.

No other details are immediately available.

Images from the scene showed a large pool of blood near the sidewalk and the street blocked off with yellow crime tape.