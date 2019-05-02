Police: 1 killed, 3 wounded in Boston neighborhood shooting

BOSTON (AP) — Police say one person has been killed and three others wounded in a shooting in Boston.

The Boston Globe reports that the shootings occurred early Wednesday evening in the city's Dorchester neighborhood.

Boston Police commissioner William Gross says one person was pronounced dead at the scene. He says the other three are at hospitals with what appear to be non-life threatening injuries.

Boston police Sergeant Detective John Boyle said homicide investigators were at the scene on Windermere Road.

Another department spokesman said police responded to the scene at about 6:30 p.m. for a report of a "person or persons" shot.

Streets around the area of the incident were closed to traffic.