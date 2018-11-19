Police: 4 people found shot dead in home's basement

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say two men and two women have been found shot and killed in a basement in Philadelphia.

Police say the bodies were discovered in the west Philadelphia home on Monday, each with a single gunshot wound to the head. They were pronounced dead just before 12:30 p.m.

Two of the victims have been identified as a 31-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman. The others are described as a man approximately 20-30 years old and a woman approximately 30-40 years old.

Police say no weapon was found. No arrests have been made.

No other details are available.