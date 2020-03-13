Police: 3 killed in shooting in North Carolina neighborhood

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A shooting in a North Carolina neighborhood killed three people Friday morning, police said.

Officers responded to a shots fired call in Huntersville, police spokeswoman Odette Saglimbeni told reporters at a news conference.

Police said in a tweet that residents should shelter in place. Less than an hour later, the department said there was no longer any threat to the community.

No one was arrested and authorities weren't looking for anyone, the spokeswoman said. Any relationship among the victims was not immediately released.