Police: Child among 3 hurt in I-10 shooting in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans police say a 2-year-old boy with a graze wound is one of three people who were hurt when gunfire broke out at an Interstate 10 exit.

Other victims of the midday Wednesday shooting were a 16-year-old boy with a leg wound and a 22-year-old man hit in the leg and forearm.

A police news release says none of the wounds is believed to be life-threatening.

Another adult and a 3-year-old child were also at the scene of the shooting but were unharmed.

There was no word on whether any suspects have been identified or detained.

A section of I-10 in eastern New Orleans was closed soon after the shooting but has since been re-opened.