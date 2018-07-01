Police: 20 arrested during protest outside prison

BOSTON (AP) — Police say they arrested a group of protesters outside a Massachusetts jail during the final part of a day-long series of rallies against immigrant family separation.

Boston police arrested 20 people outside the South Bay House of Correction on Saturday night after more than 100 activists rallied on a stairway entrance into the facility.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency detains immigrants who are not in the U.S. legally at the prison.

The day began with Sen. Elizabeth Warren calling for ICE to be replaced with "something that reflects our morality," in City Hall Plaza. Thousands marched from City Hall to the Boston Common where they protested the federal policy of prosecuting people crossing the U.S.-Mexico border illegally that led officials to separate children from their parents.