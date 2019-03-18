Police: 2-year-old found unresponsive dies; man arrested

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — Police in Ohio say a 2-year-old boy was found unresponsive in a home and a man has been arrested.

Canton police say officers responded around 8 a.m. Saturday to a report of an unresponsive child at a home in the northeast Ohio city. They say they transported the boy to a hospital where he died a short time later.

Investigating detectives executed a search warrant at the home and arrested a 38-year-old man, but did not release information on any charges.

Police say the investigation is continuing. No other information was immediately released.