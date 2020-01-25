Police: 2 show up at hospital with gunshot wounds

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) — Two men in their 20s showed up at a hospital with gunshot wounds, prompting an investigation by police, Manchester police said Saturday.

The men had serious injuries when they arrived at the hospital Friday night, but it's unclear if the shootings happened in Manchester, police said. The victims weren't giving any details about what happened, police said.

The investigation was continuing Saturday. Police asked for people with information to contact them.