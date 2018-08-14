Police: 2 men killed in separate Philadelphia shootings

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police say two men were shot and killed in separate shootings.

Philly.com reports a 41-year-old man sitting in a car was shot multiple times in the torso around 7 p.m. He was rushed to Einstein Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police say a 21-year-old man was shot in the head nearly two hours later. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made in either shooting.

___

Information from: Philly.com, http://www.philly.com/