Police: 2 found fatally shot in vehicle were married couple

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Santa Fe police say two people found fatally shot in a car between two state buildings were a state employee who was a popular local singer and her husband.

Police identified the couple found dead Thursday afternoon as 32-year-old Ernestine Saucedo and 34-year-old Jessie Saucedo. Ernestine Saucedo performed Tejano-style music under her maiden name of Ernestine Romero.

Police said their investigation continued but there wasn't a suspect at large and that police recovered at least one firearm from inside the vehicle parked outside the building housing the state Public Education Department.

That could mean the deaths resulted from a murder-suicide or double suicide.

Ernestine Saucedo executive budget analyst supervisor for the department.