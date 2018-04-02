Police: 15-year-old boy injured in Easter Sunday shooting

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police in Philadelphia are investigating a shooting that injured a 15-year-old boy on Easter Sunday.

WPVI-TV reports the shooting happened in west Philadelphia around 8 p.m. Police say the victim was shot in the backside.

The victim was taken to a local hospital where he's listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made. An investigation continues.

