Police: 14 arrests, 4 officers injured in annual pub crawl

HOBOKEN, N.J. (AP) — Police in New Jersey say 14 people were arrested and four officers injured during an annual holiday-themed pub crawl in Hoboken.

NJ.com reports that two arrests during Hoboken SantaCon 2018 were for aggravated assault on police officers and one was for a "sexual offense."

Chief Ken Ferrante said one officer had a dislocated thumb, another was punched in the jaw, and two had to be decontaminated after getting blood on them from combatants in a fight, but all returned after treatment and completed their shifts.

The daylong event in which people dressed in Santa costumes hit restaurants and bars has been one of the busiest days for law enforcement responding to calls ranging from assault to public urination.

Last year, 17 people were arrested and 55 taken to local hospitals.

