Police: 12-year-old boy hits kidnapper with a skateboard

HARRISONVILLE, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a 12-year-old western Missouri boy fought off an attempted abduction by hitting the suspect with his skateboard.

KMBC-TV reports a Harrisonville woman told officers her son was walking home Thursday afternoon when a van drove up. When the driver, who was wearing a mask, told the boy to get in to the van, the boy hit him with his skateboard and ran off.

That van is described as a black mini-van with blacked-out windows, and a blue "Revenge" sticker in the back window.

The investigation is continuing.

___

Information from: KMBC-TV, http://www.kmbc.com