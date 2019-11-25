Police: $11K of fur coats stolen from Connecticut store

WESTPORT, Conn. (AP) — Police in Connecticut are searching for three suspects who allegedly stole $11,000 worth of fur coats.

Officers responded to a report of a theft in progress at Albe Furs in Westport just before 11:30 a.m. Friday. The men reportedly grabbed at least two coats and fled in a car.

Police say another local business reported that they believe the same suspects had been in their store the previous day asking about fur coats.

Nothing was taken at that time.