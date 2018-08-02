Police: 1 teen killed, 1 teen injured in rec center shooting

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia police are investigating a rec center shooting that left one teenager dead and another injured.

WPVI-TV reports the shooting happened around 8 p.m. Wednesday at a rec center in north Philadelphia. Police say two 17-year-old boys were shot following an argument over a basketball game.

The 17-year-old victim who was shot in the chest and arm was taken to Temple University Hospital where he died. The second victim, who was shot in the arm, is listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made. Police are interviewing witnesses.

