Police: 1 person fatally shot, 1 wounded in Omaha shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say one person was fatally shot and one wounded in south Omaha.

An Omaha Police Department news release says two police officers working off-duty at the Guaca Maya restaurant heard gunshots just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday. They found the two gunshot victims just north of the restaurant.

Both were taken to Nebraska Medical Center, where one was pronounced dead.

Their names and other information about the shooting haven't been released. No arrests have been reported.