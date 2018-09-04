Police: 1 dead, 1 wounded in Vegas apartment area shooting

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Police say one person is dead and another is wounded after a shooting in a short-stay apartment complex southeast of downtown Las Vegas.

Las Vegas police said in a Twitter posting the incident reported a little before 3 p.m. Tuesday did not involve an ongoing active shooter situation.

Officer Jacinto Rivera says police are trying to determine if a wounded person who was taken to University Medical Center was the shooter.

The department spokesman says the incident occurred at the Sportsman's Royal Manor Apartments, off Boulder Highway near Tropicana Avenue.