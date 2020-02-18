Police: 1 arrested, none hurt in Colorado Walmart shooting

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (AP) — Police in the Denver suburb of Broomfield responded Tuesday to a reported shooting incident at a Walmart store, saying no one was injured and that one person was taken into custody.

Broomfield police urged shoppers to avoid the area about 10 miles (16 kilometers) northwest of downtown Denver.

Live video by KUSA-TV showed a large police presence surrounding the Walmart. Yellow tape blocked the store’s entrances and armed officers walked the roof of the shopping center. Other officers questioned people on the sidewalks nearby.

Broomfield police said in a tweet that no one was hurt and one person was in custody. More details weren't immediately available.