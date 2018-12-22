Poachers suspected in deaths of 2 university research deer

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Two deer that were a part of a Mississippi State University and Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks study are dead and poaching is suspected to be the cause.

The Clarion Ledger reports Steve Demarais of the MSU Deer Lab says one of the animals was found shot about a month ago. A second buck was found dead recently.

The deer are part of a study that tracks and records the movement of mature bucks in parts of Madison and Yazoo counties along the Big Black River. It also records the bucks' movements as they relate to hunting pressure.

The study began in 2016 when 55 mature bucks were captured and fitted with tracking collars utilizing GPS technology and ear tags.

