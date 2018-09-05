Pittsburg man sentenced to life for 2 Linn County murders

MOUND CITY, Kan. (AP) — A 33-year-old Pittsburg man was sentenced life in prison for the 2016 killings of two family members.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said David Patrick McNabb was sentenced Wednesday to life with no chance of parole for 100 years.

McNabb pleaded no contest in April to two counts of first-degree premeditated murder for the deaths of his uncle, Kenneth McNabb, and grandmother, Betty McNabb.

He also pleaded no contest to felony theft and interference with law enforcement.

The victims were reported missing from rural Pleasanton on Nov. 11, 2016. Their bodies were found buried on rural property west of Pittsburg on Nov. 15.