Pine Ridge woman accused of killing man with a tire iron

PINE RIDGE, S.D. (AP) — A Pine Ridge woman is accused of killing a man with a tire iron.

The Rapid City Journal reports that Jeffrey Janis Sr. was pronounced dead at a hospital after the Aug. 11 incident in Wanblee.

Thirty-four-year-old Krystin Spotted Calf is facing a second-degree murder charge that carries the prospect of life in prison. It wasn't immediately clear if she has an attorney. She could stand trial in federal court in late October.

Information from: Rapid City Journal, http://www.rapidcityjournal.com