Phoenix police union urges calm after videotaped incident

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix police union is urging calm amid the uproar over a videotaped encounter of officers who pointed guns and yelled profanities at a family last month while responding to a shoplifting report.

The Phoenix Law Enforcement Association says in a statement released Monday it will not form an opinion about what happened until an investigation into the May 29 incident is completed.

The parents say their 4-year-old daughter had stolen a doll from the store without their knowledge. They have filed a $10 million claim against the city alleging civil rights violations by officers.

A video released Friday shows officers pointing guns and yelling profane commands to a man and a pregnant woman holding a baby.

Both Police Chief Jeri Williams and Mayor Kate Gallego have publicly apologized.