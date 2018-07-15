https://www.westport-news.com/news/crime/article/Phoenix-police-2-caregivers-arrested-after-young-13077183.php
Phoenix police: 2 caregivers arrested after young girl dies
PHOENIX (AP) — Police in Phoenix say a young girl has died and her caregivers have been arrested on suspicion of homicide and child abuse.
They say 28-year-old Tayran Slash and 21-year-old Sharonta Adams have both been booked into jail.
It wasn't immediately clear Sunday if either the man or woman has a lawyer yet.
Police responded to a call of an unresponsive child at a Phoenix around 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
Fire Department paramedics arrived and found the child of about 2 years old had multiple injuries.
The girl was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.
Medical staff told police the child had obvious signs of child abuse and detectives developed probable cause to arrest both caregivers.
