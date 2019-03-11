Pfizer settles Oregon probe over false advertising

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Pfizer has agreed to a $975,000 settlement with Oregon's attorney general after an investigation found the pharmaceutical giant misled consumers with deceptive coupons.

The company promised consumers would "pay no more" than a certain amount of money for a given drug. But customers who used the coupons found they were paying much more. The Oregon Department of Justice found that 371 people paid $40,000 more than the amount promised by the coupons.

Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said $620,000 of the settlement will go to two local nonprofits that help those without insurance afford health care. The rest will go to the Department of Justice and be used to refund consumers who used the misleading coupons.