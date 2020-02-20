https://www.westport-news.com/news/crime/article/Person-in-custody-after-gun-incident-near-15071827.php
Person in custody after gun incident near courthouse
OREGON CITY, Ore. (AP) — A person was in custody Thursday after an incident involving a gun at or near Clackamas County’s courthouse.
Oregon City police said there was a report of a person “menacing with a gun” but no shooting at the courthouse, which is located on the city’s Main Street. KATU-TV reported the person was in custody.
No further information about the circumstances of the incident was immediately released.
“I know there was a guy flashing a gun around,” Stephen Smith told The Oregonian/OregonLive from the Verdict Bar & Grill, which sits across from the courthouse.
Smith said a Clackamas County sheriff’s deputy came into the business and said one person was in custody.
