Person hospitalized after shooting in Salem

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Police say a person was hospitalized after being shot in Salem.

KATU-TV reports that police responded to reports of shots fired near Lancaster Drive Northeast and Sunnyview Road Northeast at 11:49 p.m. Sunday.

People in the area reported hearing multiple shots fired.

Police say the victim went to a hospital.

No one had been arrested by Monday.

___

Information from: KATU-TV, http://www.katu.com/