Peoria police arrest suspect in a negligent homicide case

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) — Police in Peoria say they have arrested a suspect in a homicide case and located the victim's body in the desert.

They say 29-year-old Zachary Nowak is jailed on suspicion of negligent homicide and abandonment of a dead body.

It was unclear Wednesday if he has a lawyer yet who can speak on his behalf.

Police say Nowak admitted to using heroin with the 18-year-old victim, not providing medical aid and keeping the body in his bedroom for a weekend.

He then allegedly put the victim in the trunk of a vehicle, drove to La Paz County and dumped the body on the side of the road.

Police say they found the body Tuesday about 6 miles south of Interstate 10.

The name of the victim hasn't been released yet.