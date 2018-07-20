Man killed, 3 hurt when dump truck hits 3 cars

BERKELEY HEIGHTS, N.J. (AP) — State police say a dump truck struck a concrete barrier on a New Jersey highway, and then struck three cars in the oncoming lane, killing a man and injuring three.

The dump truck was eastbound on Route 78 when the driver lost control around 2:45 p.m. Thursday in Berkeley Heights.

Donald Desmond was driving one of the cars hit by the truck. The 53-year-old Pennsylvania resident was pronounced dead at the scene.

The drivers of the other two cars were treated for minor injuries, while the dump truck driver was hospitalized with undisclosed injuries. Their names have not been released.

The crash snarled traffic in the area for several miles.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.