Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Delaware highway

HARRINGTON, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian.

State police said in a news release that a 53-year-old Harrington man was crossing U.S. 13 south of the intersection with Corn Crib Road when he was struck by a vehicle traveling in the northbound lane.

The collision threw the pedestrian to the pavement. He landed on the shoulder of U.S. 13.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the pedestrian didn't stop. State police say another motorist not involved in the wreck found the victim.

The victim was pronounced dead at Milford Memorial Hospital. Authorities aren't releasing his name until family members are notified.