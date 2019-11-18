Pawtucket man convicted for role in liquor store robberies

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man has been convicted of his role in organizing and pulling off three armed liquor store robberies.

Attorney General Peter Neronha announced Monday that 38-year-old Tony Reverdes was found guilty last week by a jury of multiple counts of first-degree robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Prosecutors say Reverdes was among four men who robbed three liquor stores in Pawtucket on Nov. 7, 2018, getting away with a total of $2,000 and several bottle of liquor.

Authorities say Reverdes chose the locations of the robberies, provided the gun used, drove his three co-defendants to the robbery sites, and decided how to split the proceeds.

He remains in custody pending sentencing at a future date.