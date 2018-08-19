Patrol: Man accused of running over, killing man arrested

CLEVELAND (AP) — The State Highway Patrol says a man suspected of running over and killing a man he had been arguing with at an interstate rest area in Ohio has been arrested.

Troopers arrested 34-year-old Paul Randall Jr. of Dolgeville, New York, around 7 p.m. Saturday during a traffic stop on Interstate 70 in Guernsey County. They say Randall was in a car driven by a woman believed to be his girlfriend.

The patrol says Randall was arrested on murder and aggravated robbery warrants. Court records don't show an attorney for Randall.

Troopers say Randall is accused of running over 42-year-old Scott Reichard, of North Olmsted, with Reichard's pickup truck Friday night at an Interstate 77 rest area in Summit County.

Reichard's truck was later found in a Cleveland parking lot.