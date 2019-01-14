Pastor shot to death while unlocking Mississippi church

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Police in Mississippi's capital city say a pastor was shot to death while unlocking a church for worship services, and robbery is believed to be the motive because his truck was stolen.

The state's Republican governor, Phil Bryant, says on Twitter that he will join Jackson leaders "to stop this violence together or I will do so as Governor on my own."

Jackson police say in a news release that 62 year-old Anthony Longino was shot to death Sunday morning near the entrance of New Bethany Missionary Baptist Church.

The release says officers learned that two males confronted Longino while he was opening the church. One suspect took his 2018 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup and the other fled in an older truck.

Longino's truck was found hours later in Jackson.